Thin ice a serious hazard on Winnipeg waterways: city

With below-zero weather the norm once again in Winnipeg, the city is warning residents to be careful around waterways — not only rivers and ponds, but everything from streams to drainage ditches as well.

“Ice is starting to form on the surface of all bodies of water and the ice thickness is completely unpredictable at this time of year,” said Mark Reshaur, assistant chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

“All residents should stay away from these surfaces and their banks.”

The WFPS says it responds to around 200 calls related to water and ice safety each year and is encouraging parents and teachers to make children aware of the potentially deadly risks of falling through thin ice.

Dog owners are also being encouraged to keep their pets on leashes near waterways.

“Staying away from the riverbanks, and off of any thin ice, is the only way to prevent the dire consequences of falling through,” said Winnipeg police Patrol Sergeant Jason English.

“The WPS considers all frozen bodies of water within the city of Winnipeg to be unsafe for recreational use with the exception of areas that are monitored in accordance with the city’s frozen waterways bylaw.”

