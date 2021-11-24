SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kitchener elementary school closes after COVID-19 outbreak declared

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11
Parents in Ontario and Saskatchewan can start booking first dose appointments today and a process is already underway in other provinces. Jamie Mauracher has more on the latest vaccination efforts for mini-Canadians.

Waterloo Public Health says it is ordering a school to close in Kitchener due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning Wednesday, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School on The Country Way near Bleams Road will be closed to in-person learning for at least 10 days.

Read more: Etobicoke elementary school closes after COVID outbreak declared

“We are taking important and necessary steps to protect children, staff and the school community from exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” associate medical officer of health Dr. Julie Emili said in a statement.

“We are closing a school for the first time since the return to in-class learning this fall due to concern about the potential for widespread and rapid transmission of the virus.”

There are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school that have resulted in multiple cohort dismissals, public health said.

The agency is also recommending rapid antigen testing as part of its plan to return to school and said it will work with school officials to distribute testing kits to families.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s online booking system criticized for shortcomings on 1st day of 5-11 vaccine bookings' Ontario’s online booking system criticized for shortcomings on 1st day of 5-11 vaccine bookings
Ontario’s online booking system criticized for shortcomings on 1st day of 5-11 vaccine bookings

Global News has reached out to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for comment.

Read more: Ontario parents start booking COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11

The school closure comes just two days before the region begins to vaccinate five- to 11-year-olds with Pfizer’s children’s vaccine.

The region’s vaccination task force is hoping to have a needle in all of the age group’s arms by Christmas.

—with files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

