Ford vehicle donation supports skilled trades students at Mohawk College

Hamilton’s Mohawk College and Ford of Canada are teaming up to ensure automotive tech students receive valuable hands-on experience.

Eastgate Ford has donated a 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 Ford F-150 for use by skilled trades students in the college’s motive power programs.

Eastgate Ford’s Robert Fricker says “the students can take the vehicles apart and put them back together, they can analyze and diagnose any repairs or any problems with the vehicles.”

“They get to work on current model year vehicles,” adds Fricker, “these are actually brand new vehicles that they would see in the workforce.”

The donation is part of a nationwide initiative in which Ford of Canada is donating 95 vehicles, which were damaged due to flooding last year, to automotive technology programs across the country.

“We inspect them beforehand, to make sure there’s no water damage,” says Fricker, “however Ford deemed that these vehicles aren’t resale-able, so they’re now donated to the college.”

“Industry partnerships and contributions play a critical role in the high quality of education and training Mohawk provides,” says Alison Horton, VP, Academic at Mohawk College. “We are grateful to Ford of Canada and Eastgate Ford for their generosity and support.”