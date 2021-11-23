Palliative Manitoba Memory Tree returns to St. Vital mall

Send this page to someone via email

The Palliative Manitoba Memory Tree is back at St. Vital Centre after almost two years in storage.

The tree, which was first erected in 1987, is intended to help Winnipeggers acknowledge and remember loved ones who have died.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant the project moved online for two holiday seasons.

Now the 18-foot tree is back at the mall for people to visit in-person. It was assembled by volunteers Sunday night.

“We’re thrilled to have the Memory Tree back at St. Vital Centre,” said Jennifer Gurke, Palliative Manitoba’s executive director.

“The virtual tree was a good temporary solution last year, but the real heart of the program is provided by our volunteers.

“Without the safe space they create and a compassionate ear, the tree just isn’t the same.”

Visitors to the tree will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including separation markers in line, extra sanitization on the tables where visitors fill out cards, and speaking with masked volunteers.

Folks who can’t visit the tree in person, can still submit a card online. A volunteer will write the message and hang it on the tree on your behalf.

“We want to give everybody an opportunity to remember and honour their loved ones at the tree, regardless of their situation,” said Gurke.

The Memory Tree will remain in the mall until noon on Christmas Eve.

