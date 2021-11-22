Taber town councillor apologizes for behaviour at council meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Taber town councillor Jack Brewin has expressed regret for his behaviour at council’s first meeting of the term.

Brewin read aloud an apology letter at council on Monday.

“I’m writing to apologize and take full responsibility for my actions at the Oct. 25, Town of Taber council meeting,” Brewin read.

“I also want to apologize to town staff as well as the residents of Taber.”

The councillor was sanctioned after a special meeting of council last week, and was required to provide a public letter of apology to the mayor, council, administration and residents by Monday.

The three-sentence letter was accepted by council, but didn’t provide any details as to why the behaviour occurred.

“I can’t discuss any further information in that regard,” Mayor Andrew Prokop said. “Anything that came out in that discussion was dealt with in closed session.”

Several people questioned the councillor’s conduct at the swearing-in ceremony and subsequent council meeting on Oct. 25, with some alleging he appeared intoxicated.

Brewin slurred his words multiple times while speaking at council’s opening meeting.

Brewin declined an interview request after Monday’s meeting, including an opportunity to address the speculation surrounding the meeting in question.

Prokop said he doesn’t anticipate any issues moving forward, citing Brewin’s track record.

“This is Coun. Brewin’s third term on council. He’s been a really good councillor the previous two terms, so I don’t expect any different for the third term,” Prokop said.

Prokop said council is looking to move on from the incident in a “positive” manner.

“It’s an unfortunate scenario to have to deal with for any council, dealing with having to sanction a council member,” he said.

In his letter, Brewin said he appreciates the opportunity to serve the town and pledged to continue to do so to the best of his abilities.