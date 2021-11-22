N.B. minister touts St. Andrews health centre as ‘crown jewel’ of rural care

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s health minister believes a new medical clinic in St. Andrews, N.B., is an example of how rural communities can play a bigger role in shaping the future of health care.

Dorothy Shephard toured the St. Andrews Wellness Centre Monday.

Shephard said area residents now have access to two physicians, physiotherapy and other services.

READ MORE: New Brunswick health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care

“From what I’m hearing, this is our crown jewel,” Shephard told a news conference at the clinic. “This is a perfect example of what we need to accomplish in rural New Brunswick to maximize every opportunity for good health care experiences.”

St. Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson said the centre was developed through a financial partnership between the community and the Sir James Dunn Foundation. It opened in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, the community only had one family doctor. The facility was instrumental in recruiting a second doctor, Henderson said.

“There was people in our community that were waiting for a family doctor,” Henderson began. “And the majority of them were able to actually get a local doctor right here in their own wellness centre.”

READ MORE: Critics say N.B. has no tangible plan to hire staff for health system overhaul

While developing the new provincial health plan, Shephard said the province heard from many communities wanting to be more involved in health care.

“By taking a more collaborative approach in health care, and working more closely with communities, we can identify gaps in services, make the best possible use of our human resources and reduce emergency emergency department visits,” Shephard said.