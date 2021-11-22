Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police appealing for help to solve suspicious vehicle fires

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 22, 2021 4:23 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are on the lookout for a suspect or suspects in connection with a series of suspicious vehicle fires in the city over the last two weeks.

The vehicle fires, six in total, have occurred in the city’s Hamilton Road neighbourhood at addresses along Dakin Street, Egerton Street, Hamilton Road, Price Street and Trafalgar Street between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22, police said.

In all six incidents, a vehicle parked on private property appears to have been targeted, police said.

While no physical injuries were reported as a result of the fires, police note that deliberately-set fires can quickly grow and spread, posing significant danger to the safety and well-being of those inside nearby homes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tageast london taghamilton road tagTrafalgar Street tagegerton street tagVehicle Fires tagSuspicious vehicle fires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers