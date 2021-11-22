London police appealing for help to solve suspicious vehicle fires

Send this page to someone via email

London police are on the lookout for a suspect or suspects in connection with a series of suspicious vehicle fires in the city over the last two weeks.

The vehicle fires, six in total, have occurred in the city’s Hamilton Road neighbourhood at addresses along Dakin Street, Egerton Street, Hamilton Road, Price Street and Trafalgar Street between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22, police said.

In all six incidents, a vehicle parked on private property appears to have been targeted, police said.

While no physical injuries were reported as a result of the fires, police note that deliberately-set fires can quickly grow and spread, posing significant danger to the safety and well-being of those inside nearby homes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

