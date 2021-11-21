Quebec’s new committee to promote hockey faces criticism for lack of diversity

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is looking to relaunch hockey in the province.

A new committee will look into why young Quebecers aren’t interested in playing the national sport and how to attract them.

Quebec premier announces plan to boost number of Quebecers in NHL

But it’s receiving some backlash. The 15-person committee is made up of coaches, Quebec-born ex-NHL players and former Canadian Olympic women’s players.

But, some say the premier’s all-star team of who’s who in the Quebec hockey world has completely missed the mark.

“If you want to address the problem that there is a lack of kids playing hockey you have to look at representation,” says former Habs enforcer and Montrealer Georges Laraque.

“Do you see any First Nations on the board? Do you see any minorities on this board?”

Laraque knows all too well about the importance of diversity in hockey. He is part of a committee already created by the NHL to promote the sport worldwide.

“I’ve been to many schools where kids have never even skated before. They don’t even know what hockey is. These are the markets you have to go to,” he says.

“Without representation how are you going to go into those markets and talk to those parents about those kids and what they are going through?”

Former NHL goaltender turned hockey analyst Marc Denis will head Quebec’s newly formed committee. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday alongside Premier Francois Legault, he says they’re fully committed to changing the way things are done.

“The sport has given a lot to us. A lot of people around this table are willing and ready to give back, and I think we’ll go and get the expertise wherever we need to make sure that change happens.”

But money talks. Hockey is one of the most expensive sports to play. A season in AAA minor hockey can cost a family up to $10,000 per player.

For some, including Nick Romano, a former pro player in Europe, change means making the sport more accessible.

“I think subsidies, grants, big companies sponsoring minor hockey, will allow us to have more,” says Romano, who is now part of a minor league organization that helps develop young players.

“I think it takes the governing boards, the coaches, the associations all pulling in the same direction, all pulling the best for the kids.”

Quebec’s new committee has a few months to brainstorm. It’s expected to table a list of recommendations next spring.