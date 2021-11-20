SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Daily cases up in Saskatchewan, 2 deaths reported

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada officially approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11' Health Canada officially approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
Health Canada officially approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Saskatchewan reported 185 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 96 from the day before.

The province’s test positivity rate for Saturday is 9.4 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is also up to 116, or 9.6 per 100,000 people.

Read more: Healthcare professionals weigh in on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

The province also reported two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 910 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across Saskatchewan, there are 1,167 active cases.

In hospital, there are 155 patients with COVID-19, including 39 patients receiving intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 155 patients in hospital, 107, or 69 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

Read more: Sen. Forest-Niesing, 56, dies after battle with COVID-19

There are also nine ICU patients receiving care out of province. Since Friday’s update, one patient has returned to Saskatchewan.

Health-care workers administered 2,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses since Friday’s update.

Click to play video: 'Albertans paying to send meals to ICU workers during COVID-19 pandemic' Albertans paying to send meals to ICU workers during COVID-19 pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagsask covid-19 update tagSask Coronavirus Update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers