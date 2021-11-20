COVID-19: Daily cases up in Saskatchewan, 2 deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 185 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 96 from the day before.

The province’s test positivity rate for Saturday is 9.4 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is also up to 116, or 9.6 per 100,000 people.

The province also reported two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 910 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across Saskatchewan, there are 1,167 active cases.

In hospital, there are 155 patients with COVID-19, including 39 patients receiving intensive care.

Of the 155 patients in hospital, 107, or 69 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

There are also nine ICU patients receiving care out of province. Since Friday’s update, one patient has returned to Saskatchewan.

Health-care workers administered 2,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses since Friday’s update.