Education

Students can learn remotely when schools closed, buses cancelled: TVDSB

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2021 2:52 pm
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street, July 19, 2017. View image in full screen
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street, July 19, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A big snowstorm won’t necessarily mean a snow day for students in the Thames Valley District School Board.

On Thursday, the board provided guidance for parents and guardians to help them prepare for school closures or school bus cancellations due to bad weather.

Read more: 2 teens facing assault charges in fight at Medway High School, OPP say

Among the information listed was a note that students will have the option to learn remotely, “if they have access to their Google Classroom or Brightspace platform.” The board says teachers will provide more information to students.

Specific to school closures, the board added schools could also be closed due to events such as power outages and water main breaks.

Read more: Fog results in some school bus cancellations in London, Ont. region (Oct. 7, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Regarding bus cancellations, the board noted schools are usually still open, and staff will be available for any students who arrive at school.

The board says there is no expectation for students to attend school when buses are cancelled. It will not have a negative impact on their attendance record.

Information on school closures can be found on the TVDSB’s website, Twitter account or its Facebook page. Information on school bus cancellations can be found through Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services.

