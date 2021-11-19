Students can learn remotely when schools closed, buses cancelled: TVDSB

Send this page to someone via email

A big snowstorm won’t necessarily mean a snow day for students in the Thames Valley District School Board.

On Thursday, the board provided guidance for parents and guardians to help them prepare for school closures or school bus cancellations due to bad weather.

Among the information listed was a note that students will have the option to learn remotely, “if they have access to their Google Classroom or Brightspace platform.” The board says teachers will provide more information to students.

Specific to school closures, the board added schools could also be closed due to events such as power outages and water main breaks.

Regarding bus cancellations, the board noted schools are usually still open, and staff will be available for any students who arrive at school.

The board says there is no expectation for students to attend school when buses are cancelled. It will not have a negative impact on their attendance record.

Information on school closures can be found on the TVDSB’s website, Twitter account or its Facebook page. Information on school bus cancellations can be found through Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services.