Lowest 7-day average of new Sask. COVID-19 infections in 3 months reported Friday

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 infections has fallen below 100 for the first time since Aug. 14.

The seven-day average decreased to 97 Friday from 102 on Thursday.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 89 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 80,025.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll grew by three to 908 on Friday. The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus included two in the 60-to-79 age group while the other was 80 or older.

The province’s active infections increased slightly, now sitting at 1,102. Saskatoon’s zone leads with 234 of the cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 157 patients with COVID-19: 118 are receiving inpatient care and 39 are in ICUs. As of Friday, 69.4 per cent of hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 10 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 83 to a total of 78,015.

According to the dashboard, 1,644 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 1,259,771 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,707,308.

