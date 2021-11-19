Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kenney leadership in question as UCP annual general meeting set to begin in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Questions raised about fundraising as Kenney, UCP delegates prepare for annual meeting' Questions raised about fundraising as Kenney, UCP delegates prepare for annual meeting
WATCH (Nov. 17): Alberta's chief electoral officer is being called on to investigate allegations made against Premier Jason Kenney this week. As Tom Vernon explains, the accusations are tied to who is paying for access to the UCP's annual general meeting this weekend.

The United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting is set to begin later Friday as Premier Jason Kenney deals with rising discontent in his caucus, party and from Albertans.

Kenney is expected to deliver a keynote address Saturday and party members are scheduled to debate and vote on a series of motions throughout the weekend.

Read more: Alberta UCP constituency associations demand Kenney leadership review within 3 months

Twenty-two UCP constituency associations are demanding a leadership review of Kenney in the next three months — and they represent the required 25 per cent of boards in support.

Members are expected to vote at the meeting on a contentious motion to increase that threshold to 29 associations.

Read more: Alberta premier facing no-win situation at upcoming UCP meeting: political scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Political scientists from Calgary’s Mount Royal University say they expect the event to stray from team-building activities and policy discussions into a debate on Kenney’s leadership.

Read more: Backbencher delivers blunt warning to Kenney about ignoring UCP members’ concerns

Socializing events, youth-focused meetings, a government bear pit session and a fiscal policy forum are also scheduled.

Click to play video: 'Alberta UCP constituency associations demand Jason Kenney leadership review' Alberta UCP constituency associations demand Jason Kenney leadership review
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagJason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagUnited Conservative Party tagAlberta UCP tagAlberta Conservatives tagAnnual General Meeting tagleadership review tagUCP AGM tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers