Crime

Peterborough police locate wanted city man Jordan Morin

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 12:00 pm
Jordan Morin was located Friday by the Peterborough Police Service. View image in full screen
Jordan Morin was located Friday by the Peterborough Police Service. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police have arrested a wanted man.

The Peterborough Police Service said on Friday officers located and arrested Jordan Morin, 26, on an order of committal warrant and a breach of release warrant.

On Nov. 5 police issued a public notice that they were looking for Morin.

He will be held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Friday, police said.

Read more: Curve Lake First Nation woman removed from life-support following injuries in assault

In September 2020, Morin was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm following a domestic incident involving Cileana Taylor, 22. The Curve Lake First Nation resident died in hospital in March after she was taken off life support. Taylor had been in a coma with a brain injury since early September 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of his arrest on Sept. 11, 2020, Morin was on bail for a separate assault in 2019.

Court documents also show that while Morin was out on bail related to the Taylor case, he was arrested in late January 2021 in connection with another assault of a woman in November 2020.

Click to play video: 'Curve Lake First Nation resident taken off life support after alleged domestic assault' Curve Lake First Nation resident taken off life support after alleged domestic assault
Curve Lake First Nation resident taken off life support after alleged domestic assault – Mar 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
