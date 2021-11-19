Peterborough police locate wanted city man Jordan Morin

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have arrested a wanted man.

The Peterborough Police Service said on Friday officers located and arrested Jordan Morin, 26, on an order of committal warrant and a breach of release warrant.

On Nov. 5 police issued a public notice that they were looking for Morin.

He will be held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Friday, police said.

In September 2020, Morin was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm following a domestic incident involving Cileana Taylor, 22. The Curve Lake First Nation resident died in hospital in March after she was taken off life support. Taylor had been in a coma with a brain injury since early September 2020.

At the time of his arrest on Sept. 11, 2020, Morin was on bail for a separate assault in 2019.

Court documents also show that while Morin was out on bail related to the Taylor case, he was arrested in late January 2021 in connection with another assault of a woman in November 2020.

