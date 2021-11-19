As COVID-19 cases spike in Kingston demand for testing at KHSC increases

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases spike in the KFL&A health region, there’s been an increase in testing at the Beechgrove assessment centre, says Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

As of Thursday, the KFL&A health unit is reporting 199 active cases in Kingston, a record-high for the city. Half of known cases are linked to community spread.

Over the course of the month, roughly 450 tests were taking place each day at the Beechgrove site. That number has risen to more than 600 per day over the last week, including a high number of children, KHSC said.

To deal with increased testing demand, KHSC has been adding evening appointments to its daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule.

It’s encouraging people to check for slots daily if they need a test. At this time, the Beechgrove site is not accepting walk-ins.

KHSC also asks anyone who cannot make their scheduled appointment to cancel — to allow others to access the slot.

Thursday, the province announced a COVID-19 winter vaccination strategy, which includes: a holiday mobile testing blitz, low barrier testing options for elementary and secondary school students and expanded access to testing through pharmacies.

KHSC said it’s hopeful these added measures, especially the take-home tests and testing at certain pharmacies, may lighten the load at the Kingston assessment centre.

—With a file from Global News’ Jessica Patton.