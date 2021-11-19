COVID-19 safety game translated into Cree to reach more kids

Send this page to someone via email

A game aimed at helping kids learn more about COVID-19 safety has now been translated into Cree.

GSI: Germ Science Investigation, created by the LOCI organization, a Canadian safety startup, is a free teaching tool for schools, and was already available in more than a dozen languages. The Cree version marks the first time the game has been available in an Indigenous language.

“We saw a real need to release the game in as many languages as possible … (to) find a way to reach communities most affected by COVID that have been left out of the conversation due to public infrastructure fraught with language accessibility issues,” said Samantha Mathews, the game’s creator.

The translation, by Cree teacher Lorraine George, is intended to be the first of many versions of the game in Indigenous languages offered by LOCI.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important to preserve our Indigenous languages,” George said.

“When that can be applied to future digital work, it greatly improves the well-being of our children. Having GSI in Cree is a way for these kids to feel included.

“It’s fun, and they’re learning, and then they bring that learning home.”

0:29 COVID-19 and kids in Manitoba COVID-19 and kids in Manitoba

Story continues below advertisement