Health

COVID-19 safety game translated into Cree to reach more kids

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 10:40 am
The GSI: Germ Science Investigation game has been translated into Cree. View image in full screen
The GSI: Germ Science Investigation game has been translated into Cree. LOCI

A game aimed at helping kids learn more about COVID-19 safety has now been translated into Cree.

GSI: Germ Science Investigation, created by the LOCI organization, a Canadian safety startup, is a free teaching tool for schools, and was already available in more than a dozen languages. The Cree version marks the first time the game has been available in an Indigenous language.

“We saw a real need to release the game in as many languages as possible … (to) find a way to reach communities most affected by COVID that have been left out of the conversation due to public infrastructure fraught with language accessibility issues,” said Samantha Mathews, the game’s creator.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba says it’s ready for 5-11 vaccine, expect fed approval by end of November

The translation, by Cree teacher Lorraine George, is intended to be the first of many versions of the game in Indigenous languages offered by LOCI.

“It’s important to preserve our Indigenous languages,” George said.

“When that can be applied to future digital work, it greatly improves the well-being of our children. Having GSI in Cree is a way for these kids to feel included.

“It’s fun, and they’re learning, and then they bring that learning home.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 and kids in Manitoba' COVID-19 and kids in Manitoba
COVID-19 and kids in Manitoba
