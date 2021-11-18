Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parts of 17 Ave. S.W. re-opened as Calgary police deem suspicious package to be safe

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 4:05 pm
Calgary Police Service side of vehicle logo View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating reports of a suspicious package Nov. 18, 2021. Global News

Calgary police have re-opened parts of 17 Ave. S.W. that were closed for reports of a suspicious package in a Canada Post mailbox.

The call came in just before 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police cordoned off 17 Ave. and 8 St. S.W., as well as 8 St. between 16 and 18 Ave. S.W. as they investigated.

The package was deemed safe, although it wasn’t revealed what investigators found.

All the closed roads were re-opened to pedestrians and traffic around 2:30 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary tagSuspicious Package tagCalgary police investigation tagCalgary Suspicious Package tag17 ave s.w. tag17 ave. s.w. cordoned off tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers