Parts of 17 Ave. S.W. re-opened as Calgary police deem suspicious package to be safe

Calgary police have re-opened parts of 17 Ave. S.W. that were closed for reports of a suspicious package in a Canada Post mailbox.
The call came in just before 10 a.m.
Police cordoned off 17 Ave. and 8 St. S.W., as well as 8 St. between 16 and 18 Ave. S.W. as they investigated.
The package was deemed safe, although it wasn’t revealed what investigators found.
All the closed roads were re-opened to pedestrians and traffic around 2:30 p.m.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments