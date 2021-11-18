Parts of 17 Ave. S.W. re-opened as Calgary police deem suspicious package to be safe

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have re-opened parts of 17 Ave. S.W. that were closed for reports of a suspicious package in a Canada Post mailbox.

The call came in just before 10 a.m.

We will be closing 17th Avenue between 7th and 8th Street SW as well as 8th Street between 16th and 18th Avenue SW, as we investigate a suspicious package in the area. The area has also been cordoned off to pedestrians as a precautionary measure. #yyc #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 18, 2021

Police cordoned off 17 Ave. and 8 St. S.W., as well as 8 St. between 16 and 18 Ave. S.W. as they investigated.

The package was deemed safe, although it wasn’t revealed what investigators found.

All the closed roads were re-opened to pedestrians and traffic around 2:30 p.m.