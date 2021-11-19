Rocket Report: Quintin Laing enjoying his return to the Rockets organization

Send this page to someone via email

When the Kelowna Rockets went looking for another assistant coach to help out, they didn’t have to look very far.

“I had four great years with the Rockets,” Quintin Laing told Global News.

Because the man they eventually chose was hiding in plain sight as the director of hockey development for Kelowna Minor Hockey.

“(I’m) very fortunate to get the opportunity from Bruce Hamilton and Kris Mallette, (I’ve) known those guys a long time,” Laing said about being hired as an assistant coach.

For the Rockets’ part, the organization was very happy that Laing, who played with the team from 1996 through to 2000, was available.

“We are fortunate to have a coach of Quintin’s quality to help us through this time,” Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton said.

“As a former Rocket he is very aware of how we like to do things and (how to) represent the organization.”

Given his playing history as a Rocket, Laing was a natural fit with head coach Kris Mallette.

“No bad days with this guy,” Mallette said.

And Laing comes with built-in trust, as a close friend.

“Quintin and I have been friends since we were 17,” Mallette said. “I introduced him to his wife.”

And that close connection between the two, Mallette says, is key.

“Especially during games when I don’t have the time to be coaching as much individually.”

After spending 15 years playing pro hockey, Laing’s new role with the Rockets is primarily focused on the team’s forwards, to “dial-in their details and habits and make them better hockey players,” Laing explained.

But he’ll be helping all of the players achieve their best and reminding them of what it means to be a Kelowna Rocket.

“There’s a lot that comes with it and we want to make sure that these guys are representing the logo and the Rockets organization all the time,” Laing said.