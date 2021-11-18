Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

New U of M study puts hockey parents under the microscope

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:28 pm

A new study by the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management is underway, looking into hockey parents and their behaviour at minor league games.

The goal of the survey is to ask hockey parents about their connection to the game, asking questions such as: Does it satisfy needs in their own lives when kids are playing. How might they they behave toward referees?

Julie Brodeur, masters’ student and principal investigator in the study, told 680 CJOB the project was inspired, in part, by her own experience.

“I was a hockey parent. My kids no longer play, but I remember observing behaviours of parents in the stands, and just being really curious. What’s going on behind why some parents do certain behaviours and others don’t?

“We’re looking at these behaviours through needs and also through passions,” Brodeur said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’re trying to find out is if certain parents are tending to show a more obsessive-type passion for being a hockey parent. Are they more apt to be yelling at referees?”

Read more: Winnipeg to audit hockey arenas for proof-of-vaccine checks

Brodeur said the study will poll between 440-450 hockey parents online. It’s intended less as an overall glimpse into hockey culture, and more specifically focused in on parents’ behaviour at the rink, and how that potentially affects others, such as on-ice officials — who are often volunteers.

“One of the big drivers for why we started looking into this is because, in 2019, Sport Manitoba started a campaign called No Ref, No Game, that stemmed out of their conference with officials about sports having trouble attracting and retaining officials.

“I was a hockey parent, and that was sort of my comfort zone.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba parents left frustrated, waiting for refunds after cancelled hockey camps' Manitoba parents left frustrated, waiting for refunds after cancelled hockey camps
Manitoba parents left frustrated, waiting for refunds after cancelled hockey camps – Apr 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagWinnipeg Sports tagUniversity of Manitoba tagWinnipeg hockey tagSport Manitoba tagYouth Hockey tagHockey Parents tagReferees tagHockey Officials tagJulie Brodeur tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers