Transport truck collides with bridge in Cobourg, Ont.

No injuries were reported after a transport truck collided with a railway bridge in Cobourg, Ont., Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., the truck — which was hauling a trailer — was travelling southbound on Burnham Street when the top of the trailer struck the CP railway bridge overpass.

The roof of the trailer was torn off.

Police closed the street between Westwood Drive and King Street West until the trailer could be removed.

CP Rail employees checked the structural integrity of the bridge before allowing any further rail traffic.

Police say the driver said he was following GPS directions to a delivery site in the town’s west end.

It’s the second time in less than a month that a transport truck has struck the bridge. A previous collision happened on Oct. 24.

