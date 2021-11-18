Menu

Traffic

Transport truck collides with bridge in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Transport truck collides with bridge in Cobourg' Transport truck collides with bridge in Cobourg
WATCH: A transport truck collided with the Burnham Street bridge in Cobourg, Ont., Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported after a transport truck collided with a railway bridge in Cobourg, Ont., Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., the truck — which was hauling a trailer — was travelling southbound on Burnham Street when the top of the trailer struck the CP railway bridge overpass.

Read more: Transport truck trailer gets stuck underneath bridge in Cobourg

The roof of the trailer was torn off.

Police closed the street between Westwood Drive and King Street West until the trailer could be removed.

CP Rail employees checked the structural integrity of the bridge before allowing any further rail traffic.

Police say the driver said he was following GPS directions to a delivery site in the town’s west end.

It’s the second time in less than a month that a transport truck has struck the bridge. A previous collision happened on Oct. 24.

Click to play video: 'Transport truck trailer gets stuck underneath bridge in Cobourg' Transport truck trailer gets stuck underneath bridge in Cobourg
Transport truck trailer gets stuck underneath bridge in Cobourg – Oct 25, 2021
