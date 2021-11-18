No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 29

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday as the total case count during the pandemic remained at 5,149.

The latest data shows Guelph has 29 active cases, with three recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,075, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Five new cases were reported in Wellington County on Thursday, with its total case count climbing to 2,144.

Active cases are at 38 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 13 confirmed cases among 10 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including three cases at Waverley Drive Public School, where an outbreak remains in place.

The University of Guelph says there are no cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.6 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.8 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 79.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 2,000 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 300 first doses, roughly 400 second doses and 1,300 third doses.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Thursday, 81.2 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 83.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.