Health

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 29

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
WATCH: Health Canada is expected to make an announcement on Friday to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11. Ontario’s top doctor says shots could go into arms by the end of the month.

Guelph’s public health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday as the total case count during the pandemic remained at 5,149.

The latest data shows Guelph has 29 active cases, with three recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,075, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: Ontario unveils winter COVID testing strategy, to include ‘holiday blitz’

Five new cases were reported in Wellington County on Thursday, with its total case count climbing to 2,144.

Active cases are at 38 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 13 confirmed cases among 10 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including three cases at Waverley Drive Public School, where an outbreak remains in place.

The University of Guelph says there are no cases connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'Federal government expected to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements for Canadian travellers' Federal government expected to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements for Canadian travellers
Federal government expected to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements for Canadian travellers

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.6 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.8 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 79.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 2,000 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 300 first doses, roughly 400 second doses and 1,300 third doses.

Read more: Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 on Friday, sources say

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Thursday, 81.2 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 83.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

