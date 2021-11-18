Montreal-area girls take cancer fundraiser ‘Triple Threats for Tresses’ to new lengths

Send this page to someone via email

Five 11-year-old girls from NDG have been rocking their similar short hairdos at school all week. While they admit they want to keep it shorter because it’s low maintenance, they didn’t cut their long locks for looks.

“It’s just a haircut for us. But for other people, it could be (life) changing,” said Hayley Honsberger.

Honsberger and her four friends are donating 12 inches of hair each to the Angel Hair For Kids program run by A Child’s Voice Foundation. The program provides wigs for children with cancer and other medical issues that have resulted in hair loss.

“It is through the generosity of people like these five young girls that Angel Hair For Kids can continue its mission to provide wigs to children across Canada,” writes A Child’s Voice Foundation Executive Director Dolores Esposito.

Olivia Drolet, who said “it really meant a lot to me,” organized “Triple Threats for Tresses” along with Honsberger and their friend Markéta Antonicka-Johns. It’s something the three grade six students have been planning for two years.

“Because of COVID, we couldn’t cut our hair, but now, since we were finally allowed, I think it was the perfect time,” said Honsberger.

On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. their tresses were finally trimmed in the front yard of Honsberger’s family home.

“We had a lot of support from the community. Some neighbours came and some of our teachers came and a lot of family members came too,” said Kiera Sexton.

Sexton was only planning on being one of the many supporters but in the moment, her and Charlie Rae Rittenhouse said “why not?”

“She turned to me and was like Charlie, you also have long hair, will you cut it with me?” said Rae Rittenhouse.

The tweens aimed to raise $1,500 for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, but their fundraiser has since reached new lengths.

“We made a GoFundMe page and we now have raised $5,680,” said Markéta Antonicka-Johns.

Each girl has personally known someone affected by cancer. So they understand the importance of supporting people battling the disease.

“I think people having wigs or just having knowing that they’re supported by other people will help them get through a tough time,” said Honsberger.

The girls know their hair will grow back, but said for another person their locks can change a life.

