One arrest, second suspect at large in ‘life-altering’ September assault

Winnipeg police have made one arrest and are on the lookout for a second suspect in connection with a serious assault on a man in his 70s that took place in September.

The incident took place early on the morning of Sept. 7, near Burrows Avenue and Charles Street, when the victim was walking his dog and was confronted by a woman who began yelling and swearing at him, police said.

The woman was then joined by two men from across the street and the victim was attacked with a knife before the suspects fled on foot and the man was able to make his way home and call police.

He was taken to hospital, where it was discovered he had sustained life-altering injuries in the attack.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Cordell Lionel Thomas, remains at large with a warrant for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about Thomas to call 911, the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police are cautioning the public not to approach him.

