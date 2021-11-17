Alberta provides $21.5M to extend COVID-19 supports to emergency homeless shelters

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it will provide $21.5 million for additional beds and isolation sites at emergency homeless shelters and emergency women’s shelters.

The provincial funding will extend COVID-19 supports to shelters until March 2022.

Of the total funding, $13 million will go to emergency homeless shelters, $6.5 million will go to isolation facilities and $2 million will go to emergency women’s shelters.

“So that we can create additional space,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “This is what Mayor Sohi asked of us, to help address this acute, immediate need.”

On Tuesday, Edmonton city councillors heard a report that flagged a 350-bed gap in overnight shelter space this winter.

Prior to the pandemic, progress had been made on reducing the number of unhoused people in Edmonton. A city report showed more than 13,000 people have been housed since 2009, and before the pandemic, the number of homeless Edmontonians had fallen to 1,300.

“COVID really, unfortunately, turned that on its head, like so many other things,” Kenney said Wednesday.

However, since the end of 2019, the number of people struggling with homelessness doubled.

Councillors heard there are now about 2,800 people with no permanent home. Local shelters expect to need at least 1,200 beds to make it through the winter.

The city has provided $1.6 million to the Bissell Centre, The Mustard Seed, and Boyle Street Community Services to extend daytime shelter services until the end of 2021. The funds will extend day-service contracts for shelters that were set to expire at the end of November until the end of the year.

The money will allow people to access meals, showers, clothing, laundry, hygiene items and harm-reduction supplies, as well as mental health, addictions, cultural and housing support services. Administration is recommending council spend a total of $3.5 million to extend those day services through winter until April 2022. That request will be deliberated on Nov. 22.

The province also announced it will provide $1.5 million to activate up to 200 additional shelter beds at Commonwealth Stadium and will support on-site overdose prevention and treatment services.

A task force is being developed to create a homelessness action plan. The task force will include experts and community leaders “to find innovative ways to combat homelessness.”

It will look at “how communities are affected by homelessness. It will also look at developing a model for responding to people with complex needs. Additionally, it will make recommendations that will help create an action plan on homelessness for the province.”

More to come..