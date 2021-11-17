Menu

Money

Okanagan residents make plans for surprise cash wins

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Lotto Max $70 Million Jackpot ticket bought in Burnaby' Lotto Max $70 Million Jackpot ticket bought in Burnaby
The winner has yet to come forward to claim the largest prize ever awarded in this province but that didn't stop reporter Jordan Armstrong doing some vicarious shopping. He looks at what the winner could buy with their newly found cache of cash – Sep 29, 2021

A few Okanagan residents have found themselves a little more flush with cash in recent days.

Garry and Mary Altwasser recently discovered they won one of 25 guaranteed $50,000 prizes from the Sept. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Penticton couple purchased their ticket from Save-On-Foods on Main Street and were at home in their kitchen when they decided to look up the winning numbers.

“My wife looked up the numbers at 3 a.m.,” Garry said in a press release. “She checked the first number and then realized that we won the guaranteed prize. We just thought, ‘great, fantastic, woohoo!’”

The couple plan to put some of the prize towards a new vehicle and the remainder will go toward building a new home.

Garry and Mary Altwasser’s early morning ticket check was well worth it as they discovered they won one of 25 guaranteed $50,000 prizes from the Sept. 4, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Garry and Mary Altwasser’s early morning ticket check was well worth it as they discovered they won one of 25 guaranteed $50,000 prizes from the Sept. 4, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. Courtesy: BC LOTTO CORP

A Kelowna man also came into some winnings, though he has some different plans in store.

Brian Noble returned home from a walk with his dog to discover he was $25,000 richer after winning a Sept. 9 Keno draw.

He bought his ticket from the Westside Shell gas station on Main Street — a decision he’s glad he made.

Click to play video: 'Retired fisherman wins record $60 million jackpot' Retired fisherman wins record $60 million jackpot
Retired fisherman wins record $60 million jackpot – Aug 21, 2019

Noble plans to purchase a new TV with some of his prize, and will also put some away for a future vacation.

“I would love to take a trip and travel with my wife,” he said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
6-49 tag keno tag BC Lotto

