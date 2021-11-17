Okanagan residents make plans for surprise cash wins

Send this page to someone via email

A few Okanagan residents have found themselves a little more flush with cash in recent days.

Garry and Mary Altwasser recently discovered they won one of 25 guaranteed $50,000 prizes from the Sept. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Penticton couple purchased their ticket from Save-On-Foods on Main Street and were at home in their kitchen when they decided to look up the winning numbers.

“My wife looked up the numbers at 3 a.m.,” Garry said in a press release. “She checked the first number and then realized that we won the guaranteed prize. We just thought, ‘great, fantastic, woohoo!’”

The couple plan to put some of the prize towards a new vehicle and the remainder will go toward building a new home.

View image in full screen Garry and Mary Altwasser’s early morning ticket check was well worth it as they discovered they won one of 25 guaranteed $50,000 prizes from the Sept. 4, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. Courtesy: BC LOTTO CORP

A Kelowna man also came into some winnings, though he has some different plans in store.

Brian Noble returned home from a walk with his dog to discover he was $25,000 richer after winning a Sept. 9 Keno draw.

He bought his ticket from the Westside Shell gas station on Main Street — a decision he’s glad he made.

Noble plans to purchase a new TV with some of his prize, and will also put some away for a future vacation.

“I would love to take a trip and travel with my wife,” he said.