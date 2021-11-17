More than 900 total COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan hit and surpassed a tragic milestone on Wednesday with 901 COVID-19-related deaths in total to date.

The four recently deceased who tested positive for the virus included one in each of the 40-to-59 and 60-to-79 age groups, while the others were 80 years old or older.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard, there were 149 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 79,783. Of the new cases, the provincial government said 105 were unvaccinated, which included 44 children under the age of 12.

The seven-day average of new daily infections increased to 114 from 110 on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,104. Saskatoon’s zone leads with 210 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 168 patients with COVID-19: 126 are receiving inpatient care and 42 are in intensive care units. As of Wednesday, 66.7 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 11 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 177 to a total of 77,778.

According to the dashboard, 2,036 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,256,420 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,703,773.

