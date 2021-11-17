Menu

Comments

Environment

Manitoba premier says she will end court fight, negotiate carbon price with Ottawa

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2021 1:29 pm
Manitoba Legislative Building Golden Boy View image in full screen
The Manitoba government says it will not appeal a court ruling that said the federal government has a right to impose a price on carbon on provinces. John Woods / The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it will not appeal a court ruling that said the federal government has a right to impose a price on carbon on provinces.

Last month, a Federal Court judge rejected Manitoba’s argument that Ottawa should not have imposed an escalating minimum price on carbon because the province was planning its own emissions plan that could have been just as effective.

Premier Heather Stefanson says she recently spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wants a more collaborative approach.

Stefanson says Manitoba is developing a new policy and will negotiate with Ottawa in the months ahead.

Former premier Brian Pallister planned a flat $25-per-tonne price on carbon but withdrew it when the federal government said that wasn’t enough and brought in an escalating one.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says Manitoba should come up with its own plan so that it can control where the money it raises can be spent.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
