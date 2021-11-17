10 charged, 4 injured after July fight at Drumheller Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Four inmates were stabbed and required medical attention after a fight at the Drumheller Institution in July.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP said a “large-scale altercation” broke out in the courtyard of the medium-security unit between members of rival gangs.

Four inmates were stabbed and were taken to medical facilities outside the prison. No staff were injured.

Shortly after the courtyard fight, another stabbing took place in a nearby building.

After an investigation by the Drumheller RCMP and the Drumheller Institution, 10 accused were identified and charged.

Daniel Loscombe, 37, has been charged with assault and participating in a riot. Omar Haji-Hussein, 36, Gatluak James, 24, Ryan Foster, 40, Manjot Hans,23, Deibi Monterroso-Salazar, 33, and Robert Laing, 32, have each been charged with assault with a weapon and participating in a riot.

In relation to the second stabbing, Melvin Skeete, 27, and Christian Lyamuremye, 32, have each been charged with assault with a weapon and Mohamed Ibrahim, 22 has been charged with assault.

Loscombe is currently on release and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. The others are expected to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Nov. 19, Nov. 26 and Dec. 17.