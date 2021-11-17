Menu

Crime

10 charged, 4 injured after July fight at Drumheller Institution

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 17, 2021 12:56 pm
Ten people have been charged after four people were stabbed in a fight at the Drumheller Institution. View image in full screen
Ten people have been charged after four people were stabbed in a fight at the Drumheller Institution. File / Global News

Four inmates were stabbed and required medical attention after a fight at the Drumheller Institution in July.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP said a “large-scale altercation” broke out in the courtyard of the medium-security unit between members of rival gangs.

Read more: Lockdown lifted at Drumheller Institution 9 days after it was put in place

Four inmates were stabbed and were taken to medical facilities outside the prison. No staff were injured.

Shortly after the courtyard fight, another stabbing took place in a nearby building.

After an investigation by the Drumheller RCMP and the Drumheller Institution, 10 accused were identified and charged.

Daniel Loscombe, 37, has been charged with assault and participating in a riot. Omar Haji-Hussein, 36, Gatluak James, 24, Ryan Foster, 40, Manjot Hans,23, Deibi Monterroso-Salazar, 33, and Robert Laing, 32, have each been charged with assault with a weapon and participating in a riot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Charges laid after fatal assault at Drumheller Institution

In relation to the second stabbing, Melvin Skeete, 27, and Christian Lyamuremye, 32, have each been charged with assault with a weapon and Mohamed Ibrahim, 22 has been charged with assault.

Loscombe is currently on release and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. The others are expected to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Nov. 19, Nov. 26 and Dec. 17.

