Crime

15-year-old boy identified as victim of fatal stabbing at east Toronto school

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 9:50 am
Click to play video: '3 injured after fight at Toronto school' 3 injured after fight at Toronto school
WATCH ABOVE: Three people were seriously injured after a fight at an east Toronto school on Tuesday, police say. Brittany Rosen reports.

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing at an east Toronto school and a 19-year-old man has been charged, police say.

Two others were injured in the stabbing incident at Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the victim as Maahir Dosani.

Police said they charged Ahmed Rafin with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at east Toronto school: police

Officers arrived on scene and found Dosani with a stab wound to his torso just outside the school and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where police said he later died.

A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said classes at the school had ended at 2:45 p.m. and the incident took place shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the three victims were students at the school.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

