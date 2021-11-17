15-year-old boy identified as victim of fatal stabbing at east Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing at an east Toronto school and a 19-year-old man has been charged, police say.

Two others were injured in the stabbing incident at Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the victim as Maahir Dosani.

Police said they charged Ahmed Rafin with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on scene and found Dosani with a stab wound to his torso just outside the school and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where police said he later died.

A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said classes at the school had ended at 2:45 p.m. and the incident took place shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the three victims were students at the school.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.