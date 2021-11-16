Menu

Crime

Ontario government investing $75 million in fight against guns and gangs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 2:32 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes announcement in Etobicoke on Tuesday

TORONTO – The province says it is investing $75 million to combat guns and gangs across Ontario.

The provincial government says the money will support initiatives that will dismantle criminal activity, enhance investigations and stop the flow of guns across the border.

Premier Doug Ford says gun and gang violence will not be allowed to thrive in Ontario.

Read more: 2 men injured, 1 critically, after east Toronto shooting

The province says the money will establish the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence to disrupt drugs coming into the province.

The money will also go to help with firearm analysis and tracing, in an effort to fight gun smugglers.

They also plan to create a mobile prosecution team that specializes in guns and gangs and beef up border enforcement security teams.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
