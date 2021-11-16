Ontario government investing $75 million in fight against guns and gangs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The province says it is investing $75 million to combat guns and gangs across Ontario.

The provincial government says the money will support initiatives that will dismantle criminal activity, enhance investigations and stop the flow of guns across the border.

Premier Doug Ford says gun and gang violence will not be allowed to thrive in Ontario.

The province says the money will establish the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence to disrupt drugs coming into the province.

The money will also go to help with firearm analysis and tracing, in an effort to fight gun smugglers.

They also plan to create a mobile prosecution team that specializes in guns and gangs and beef up border enforcement security teams.

