Missing Peterborough man last seen in area of Chamberlain and High streets: police

The Peterborough Police Service is looking for a city man last seen on Monday evening.

Paul Mason, 36, was last seen by family around 7:30 p.m. when he left his home in the area of Chamberlain and High streets, police say.

“His family and police are concerned for his well-being,” police said Tuesday.

Mason was last seen wearing grey pants and jacket, black shoes and a blue sweater. He is described as six feet tall with a slim build, goatee, brown eyes, black hair and cuts on his face.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

