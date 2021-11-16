Menu

News

Missing Peterborough man last seen in area of Chamberlain and High streets: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 9:48 am
Peterborough police say Paul Mason was last seen by family around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say Paul Mason was last seen by family around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. Peterborough Police Service

The Peterborough Police Service is looking for a city man last seen on Monday evening.

Paul Mason, 36, was last seen by family around 7:30 p.m. when he left his home in the area of Chamberlain and High streets, police say.

Read more: Missing Peterborough man last seen in city’s east end near Highway 115: police

“His family and police are concerned for his well-being,” police said Tuesday.

Mason was last seen wearing grey pants and jacket, black shoes and a blue sweater. He is described as six feet tall with a slim build, goatee, brown eyes, black hair and cuts on his face.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

