Hamilton politicians seek improvements to intersection of Barton, Wellington streets

A bid is underway to improve safety at Barton and Wellington streets, less than three weeks after a tragic collision at that intersection.

A 65-year-old man was killed on Oct. 28, when he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross the intersection on his mobility scooter.

A motion presented to Hamilton’s public works committee on Monday, by Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, will result in a traffic road safety audit at that location.

Nann’s motion says the audit will be based on Vision Zero principles, with recommendations to be brought before committee members by the end of June 2022.

The motion was seconded by Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr who acknowledges the intersection of Barton St. E and Wellington St. N has needed “some special attention.”

Mike Field, Hamilton’s acting director of transportation operations, promises a comprehensive review of the function of the intersection.”

“Anything and everything is in the playbook”, adds Field, in regards to potential safety improvements.

Hamilton police are investigating, but have ruled out speed and driver impairment as contributing factors to the Oct 28 fatality.

The incident was Hamilton’s 13th traffic related death for 2021.

