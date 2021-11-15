Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton politicians seek improvements to intersection of Barton, Wellington streets

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 15, 2021 5:07 pm
Hamilton politicians are seeking safety improvements at Wellington Street North and Barton Street East, less than three weeks after a deadly collision at the intersection. View image in full screen
Hamilton politicians are seeking safety improvements at Wellington Street North and Barton Street East, less than three weeks after a deadly collision at the intersection. Global News

A bid is underway to improve safety at Barton and Wellington streets, less than three weeks after a tragic collision at that intersection.

A 65-year-old man was killed on Oct. 28, when he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross the intersection on his mobility scooter.

A motion presented to Hamilton’s public works committee on Monday, by Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, will result in a traffic road safety audit at that location.

Read more: Man riding scooter dead after collision with dump truck in Hamilton

Nann’s motion says the audit will be based on Vision Zero principles, with recommendations to be brought before committee members by the end of June 2022.

The motion was seconded by Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr who acknowledges the intersection of Barton St. E and Wellington St. N has needed “some special attention.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Field, Hamilton’s acting director of transportation operations, promises a comprehensive review of the function of the intersection.”

“Anything and everything is in the playbook”, adds Field, in regards to potential safety improvements.

Hamilton police are investigating, but have ruled out speed and driver impairment as contributing factors to the Oct 28 fatality.

The incident was Hamilton’s 13th traffic related death for 2021.

Click to play video: 'Metrolinx loses bus routes due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate' Metrolinx loses bus routes due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Metrolinx loses bus routes due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate – Nov 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagvision zero tagWellington Street taghamilton ontario tagBarton Street tagHamilton Vision Zero tagHamilton road safety tagHamilton Barton St. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers