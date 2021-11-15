COVID-19: 84 new cases reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 84 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 20,484.

The agency does not report numbers on the weekend anymore so this is a three-day total.

A week ago, there were 106 new COVID-19 positive tests reported, so this drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases to 24.4.

Another 79 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,953.

It has been more than a week since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the area, leaving the region’s death toll at 305 including two victims in November.

The area now has 223 active COVID-19 cases, whereas a week ago there were 183.

In addition, there are 13 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including one person who is in need of intensive care.

There are still 13 outbreaks in the area after new ones were declared at St Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, Blair Road Public School in Cambridge and at an unnamed trades location just as others were declared over at Cedar Creek Public School in Ayr as well as an unnamed retail location and an unnamed agricultural sales location.

On the flip side, Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 908,061 vaccinations done in the region, 2,409 more than were reported on Friday.

In all, the agency says that 450,254 people are now double dosed, which is 1,012 more than Friday.

This means that 76.46 per cent of the area’s population is now fully vaccinated, a number which jumps to 88.79 per cent when one discounts those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 552 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as case counts week over week continue to rise. The provincial case total now stands at 607,725.

For comparison, last Monday saw 480 new cases and the previous Monday saw 422. All three Monday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 552 new cases recorded, the data showed 286 were unvaccinated people, 23 were partially vaccinated people, 212 were fully vaccinated people and for 31 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 85 cases were recorded in Toronto, 51 in Peel Region, 49 in York Region, 44 in Simcoe Muskoka, 37 in Ottawa and 30 each in Niagara Region and Windsor-Essex. All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,937 as three more deaths were recorded.

