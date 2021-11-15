Wheels up: Swoop announces new non-stop flights out of Edmonton to 9 locations

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians will be able to take new non-stop flights to eight Canadian locations starting next year. Swoop airlines made the announcement on Monday while revealing it will also start a new non-stop flight to Palm Springs in December.

In a news release, the airline said the additional flights will support the creation of 140 additional direct and spin-off jobs and anticipates $120 million of economic output activity in 2022.

“This is a major milestone for Swoop as we underscore our commitment to leading the way for ultra-low fare air travel in Canada and reaffirm our position as the airline with the most destinations from Edmonton,” Swoop president Charles Duncan said.

“With a strong focus on growth and Edmonton as our partner, we will continue to provide our travellers with more non-stop flights and ultra-low fares while supporting the recovery of Canada’s travel and tourism economy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Dec. 16, non-stop flights to Palm Springs will take place twice weekly.

“Having increased connections across Canada and beyond through Edmonton International Airport is vital for our region,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

“As a major city contributing to Alberta’s recovery, strong air service will help us create jobs and grow our economy.”

Canadian flight breakdown

As of April 25, 2022, the airline will fly four times a week to Ottawa.

At the start of May, non-stop flights to Halifax will begin five times weekly. On May 5, daily flights to Kelowna will begin.

Three times a week, starting June 2, flights to London, Ont., will begin with the same amount of flights to Comox starting June 9.

During the week of June 14, flights to both Regina and Saskatoon will begin, twice weekly.

On June 16 and 17, flights twice a week will begin to Charlottetown and Moncton, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Discount airline Swoop launches route between Toronto and Abbotsford, B.C. Discount airline Swoop launches route between Toronto and Abbotsford, B.C – Oct 26, 2020