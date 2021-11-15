Menu

Crime

Witnesses help identify alleged bank robber in Calgary: police

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 2:14 pm
Calgary Police Service side of vehicle logo View image in full screen
Calgary police are crediting the quick action of witnesses in the arrest of a man in connection to an alleged bank robbery. Global News

Calgary police have laid charges against a man tied to an alleged bank robbery in northwest Calgary last week.

In a news release sent out Monday, police said an unknown man walked into the CIBC bank on the corner of Northmount Drive and 4 Street NW around 4 p.m., Nov. 8.

Police said the man approached one of the tellers and handed them a note that explained he had a firearm and wanted some cash.

Read more: 37-year-old man charged following bank robbery in southeast Calgary

According to the release the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the bank in a vehicle.

The bank staff called for help and once police arrived they reviewed the security camera footage along with interviewed witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The release details how witnesses identified the suspect as wearing a surgical mask, a toque and a construction vest. Police had noticed a man in the area a short time later who matched that description and were able to arrest him.

Glenn Garry Fraser, 54, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of wearing a disguise. Fraser will appear in court on Nov. 24.

Read more: Man charged in 2 Calgary bank robberies

Police made a point of thanking the staff at the bank for their help.

“Despite being in an alarming situation, the bank staff acted quickly and were able to provide us with solid information that ultimately led to an arrest,” said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge.

