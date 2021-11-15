Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following robbery at Confederation Park: Police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 11:32 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested following a reported robbery at Confederation Park on Nov. 12. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing charges for robbery committed at Confederation Park on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:13 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the park about a robbery and assault, where they learned the accused struck the victim from behind.

He then robbed the victim and fled, police said.

The victim did not seek medical attention, but provided a description of the suspect.

The accused was located a short time later.

Andrew Bradley, 54, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence.

He was held in custody and appeared in court Saturday at which time he was released.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 23, police said Monday.

