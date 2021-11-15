Peterborough man arrested following robbery at Confederation Park: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing charges for robbery committed at Confederation Park on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:13 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the park about a robbery and assault, where they learned the accused struck the victim from behind.

He then robbed the victim and fled, police said.

The victim did not seek medical attention, but provided a description of the suspect.

The accused was located a short time later.

Andrew Bradley, 54, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence.

He was held in custody and appeared in court Saturday at which time he was released.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 23, police said Monday.