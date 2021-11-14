Ontario reports 666 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 666 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 607,173.

Of the 666 new cases recorded, the data showed 300 were unvaccinated people, 24 were partially vaccinated people, 300 were fully vaccinated people and for 42 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 76 cases were recorded in Toronto, 68 in Simcoe Muskoka, 47 in Niagara, Ottawa and Windsor, 42 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region and 30 in Waterloo.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,934 as seven more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 13,066 vaccines (4,377 for a first shot and 8,689 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.1 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.5 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 592,461 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,778 — up from the previous day when it was at 4,586.

The government said 24,853 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,708 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.7 per cent on Sunday.

Ontario reported 126 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 133 patients in intensive care units and 107 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

