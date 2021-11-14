Western Mustangs take down Guelph to move on to Yates Cup semifinal

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Mustang football team can do no wrong in 2021.

Except for one loss early in the season.

But the Mustangs used a strong defensive effort in the Yates Cup semi-final on Saturday, with 172 rushing yards and the foot of Brian Garrity, to defeat Guelph 33-12 in a high-stakes game.

Western will now play the Queen’s Gaels in Kingston, Ont., on November 20, for the Yates Cup and a berth in a national semi-final.

“We didn’t give up as many big plays defensively, and we were a little more consistent in the red zone in scoring,” said Mustang Head Coach Greg Marshall.

Success in the red zone was big early on.

Western scored two touchdowns in the first half courtesy of running back Keon Edwards.

Guelph didn’t have the same red zone success and ended up with three first-half field goals, which gave the Mustangs a 14-9 lead at halftime.

Brian Garrity of the Mustangs put his foot to work in the second half. He connected on all four field goals he attempted.

Deiontae Knight dealt a big blow to any Guelph comeback attempts when he sacked Gryphon quarterback Lal with seven minutes to go in the third quarter. Although Lal left the game under his own power he was shaken up.

About the same time that a misty rain began to fall at Western Alumni Stadium.

On the next Western drive, Evan Hillock found receiver Justin Nickson, who spun off defenders twice in order to get into the end zone.

“That’s is something I’ve seen DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals do,” laughed Nickson after the game.

Guelph’s defence is one of the best in the country. It held Western to 122 yards passing and both Edwards and fellow running back Trey Humes to under 100 yards rushing. Edwards finished the day with 81 yards on 16 carries. Humes ran the ball 11 times for 67 yards.

Western now faces the Queen’s Gaels, who have not lost a game all season.