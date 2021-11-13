Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC as holiday season kicks off

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2021 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City' Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City
WATCH ABOVE: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

New York City ushered in the holiday season Saturday with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center.

The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland _ the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (400-kilogram) star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

Read more: Owl saved from ragged, ‘peak 2020’ Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center

The tree was cut down Thursday and removed by a crane on the Price property. The spruce, about 85 years old, had stood near the family’s house. Devon and Julie Price told NBC’s “Today” that they had worried about it falling down during a storm.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we’re very excited to have it go to New York City,” Devon Price said.

Click to play video: 'New York lights up the Rockefeller Christmas Tree' New York lights up the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
New York lights up the Rockefeller Christmas Tree – Nov 28, 2018

Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s chief gardener, found this year’s tree in March after going to a nursery to buy plants in southern New Jersey and deciding to take a drive in the area, he told The Baltimore Sun.

The tree is expected to remain up through early January.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Christmas Tree tagNYC christmas tree tagrockefeller centre tag2021 rockefeller tree tagNYC christmas tree 2021 tagrockefeller centre christmas tree tagrockefeller christmas tree 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers