SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports 715 new COVID-19 cases, just short of highest number since September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2021 1:37 pm
A healthcare worker hands out facemasks at a COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A healthcare worker hands out facemasks at a COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and six more deaths attributed to the virus.

The tally falls one below the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since September, a mark the province hit on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by seven from the day before to 198, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 44.

Authorities say 2,305 first doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours on top of 4,005 second doses.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

Quebec’s public health institute says 91 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose and 87 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The provincial death toll now sits at 11,541.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks' Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks
Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers