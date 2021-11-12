Woman attacked, robbed by suspect who hid inside her vehicle: Kamloops RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops are seeking the public’s help after a woman was attacked inside her vehicle earlier this week.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened Wednesday evening, around 6:40 p.m., along the 1500 block of Summit Drive.

Police say the woman returned to her vehicle and was met by a male intruder who was hiding inside.

The intruder assaulted and robbed the woman, stealing her wallet and phone, before fleeing, police said.

“The cellphone was located, but the suspect remains at large,” said Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, noting officers and a Police Dog Service unit patrolled the area.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and slim. He was last seen wearing a black mask, dark pants, a black sweater and gloves.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

