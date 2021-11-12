Illegal drug supply in Okanagan more toxic, increased overdose risk: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s drug supply has taken a toxic turn in recent weeks, B.C. Interior Health said in an alert.

“Very high fentanyl amounts combined with benzodiazepines are causing overdoses,” Interior Health said.

High fentanyl amounts and benzos are mostly being found in drugs sold as ‘down’ but there are reports of opioid and benzo effects in stimulants such as methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, it said.

They said a variety of colours and textures have been identified and the risk is high for overdose, long periods of unconsciousness, sleepiness, blackouts and memory loss.

Naloxone does not work on benzos, but it will work on the opioid overdose symptoms, the health authority said.

More doses of naloxone should only be given if a person has fewer than 10 breaths a minute. If a person breathes normally, but remains unconscious, place in a recovery position and stay with them until emergency services arrive, it advises.

Kelowna has accounted for 50 of the 116 overdose deaths that have occurred up until September this year across the Okanagan, according to a BC Coroners Report released last week. The most overdose deaths in the Okanagan occurred in 2017, when there were 155 fatalities.

In Penticton, there have been 18 illicit drug overdose deaths so far this year, and 22 in Vernon.

Across B.C., 1,534 people died of an illegal drug overdose between January and the end of September.

The B.C. government has asked the federal government to decriminalize possession of some illegal drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, for personal use.

“Criminalizing those who use substances has done nothing to address this complex health issue and has resulted in greater suffering and marginalization,” Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.

“How many more deaths are we willing to accept to maintain drug policies and laws that have no basis in evidence?”