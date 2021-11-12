Police arrest Hamilton man in connection with series of indecent acts

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a series of indecent acts that have happened across the city in recent days.

Investigators alleged the suspect followed vehicles around at a number of locations before exposing himself while still inside his vehicle.

“Hamilton Police continue to investigate a series of indecent acts in the city, and believe there may be more victims,” a spokesperson said in a release.

The accused remained in custody as of Thursday and is expected for a bail hearing on Friday.

Police revealed on Tuesday that they had been investigating a number of similar occurrences involving a man believed to have been between 20 and 30 years of age driving a dark sedan with an Ontario licence plate.

All victims were able to evade the suspect by driving away without further incident.

No victims were physically harmed.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-8965.