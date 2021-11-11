Menu

Crime

Qunite West OPP ask public for help with theft involving utility trailer

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 6:23 pm
Quinte West OPP

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a theft involving a utility trailer in Trenton, Ont.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2021, officers arrived at Northumberland Boulevard after receiving a report of a utility trailer being broken into earlier that morning.

Two men were seen on video footage forcing their way into a trailer where they allegedly stole various items — including tools valued at approximately $5,000.

Police say that one suspect is a shorter white man, approximately 30-40 years old, with a large bald spot on the back of his head.

The second suspect is described as a taller white man, approximately 40-50 years old, with shoulder-length hair.

Police add that the vehicle used by the suspects is an older model Ford Escape.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP.

