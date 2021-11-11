Menu

Canada

Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape' Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape
Officials with the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward say its new facility is about 6 months away from opening.

The new home of Belleville’s humane society is starting to take shape, and the completion can’t come soon enough for staff.

“The shelter that we’re currently operating out of is about 80 years old. We’ve been there for 50 years. And it was showing signs of wear and tear and degradation 20 years ago,” Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward executive director, Marilyn Warren, said.

Read more: Quinte West council approves loan for new Quinte Humane Society build

In addition to the upgraded facility, Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward will soon be operating on a six-acre parcel of land.

Lawrie says she’s excited by the possibilities the new land holds for the organization.

“Goodness, pet fairs, dog walking, outdoor events, summer camps for kids,” Lawrie said. “There’s just no end to the things we can do. We’re just so gratified that we can get this building going.”

Click to play video: 'Quinte Humane Society looks for a new home' Quinte Humane Society looks for a new home
Quinte Humane Society looks for a new home – Jan 15, 2019

While construction is progressing on time, there’s still a ways to go for fundraising. The total price tag for this project is $5 million and, so far, about $3.6 million has been raised.

“We still have to reach out. There’s still sectors within the community that we have to bring on board for their support,” capital campaign manager JC D’Amours said.

D’Amours adds that the fundraising officials will also be looking to tap into funding from the provincial and federal governments to try and bridge its $1.4 million funding gap.

