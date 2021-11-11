Walk-thru Remembrance Day display at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The traditional Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre will not be held this year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

However, a walk-thru display is available at the Saskatoon venue on Thursday, Nov. 11.

SaskTel Centre said roughly 50 large format visuals dispersed throughout the main concourse represent poignant reminders of the service and sacrifice of all veterans as well as the commitment and contributions of current Canadian Armed Forces and emergency personnel.

The free memorial display opened at noon and goes until 5 p.m.

As per the Saskatchewan government’s public health order, SaskTel Centre will be verifying all attendees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they must present a negative test prior to entry. In addition, masks are required for all guests aged two years old and over.

3:52 Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance