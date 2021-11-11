Menu

Canada

Walk-thru Remembrance Day display at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Walk-thru Remembrance Day display in Saskatoon' Walk-thru Remembrance Day display in Saskatoon
WATCH: A Remembrance Day: Walk-thru Visual Display at SaskTel Centre honours and tells stories of those who have served. Global News Morning got a preview and had a closer look at a display of two Indigenous soldiers.

The traditional Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre will not be held this year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

However, a walk-thru display is available at the Saskatoon venue on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP officer chosen as sentry for national Remembrance Day ceremony

SaskTel Centre said roughly 50 large format visuals dispersed throughout the main concourse represent poignant reminders of the service and sacrifice of all veterans as well as the commitment and contributions of current Canadian Armed Forces and emergency personnel.

The free memorial display opened at noon and goes until 5 p.m.

As per the Saskatchewan government’s public health order, SaskTel Centre will be verifying all attendees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they must present a negative test prior to entry. In addition, masks are required for all guests aged two years old and over.

Click to play video: 'Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance' Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance
Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance
