Regina Pats pair up with local sponsors for donation to STARS

The Pats hosted it’s second We Care Weekday game on Wednesday night against the Red Deer Rebels.

Every weekday game this season the organization brings together local sponsors. Funds committed by said sponsors are then doubled by Brandt through its Thanks a Billion Program.

Last night’s game sponsor was Conexus Credit Union, who brought along Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and GFL Environmental to commit $10,000 and $15,000 respectively. Totaled after Brandt’s $25,000 match, STARS was able to take home a $50,000 donation.

The donation will go towards purchasing new helicopters to add to the STARS fleet.

“Our supporters ride along with us on every mission as they support our annual operations and help us build the next STARS fleet,” said Terri Strunk, STARS Chief Fundraising and Brand Officer.

“The We Care Weekday games are all about bringing the community together,” added Pats COO Trevor Buhnai.” With all of these sponsors giving generously to STARS and Brandt’s match – we’re collectively giving back to the people of Saskatchewan in a big way.”

STARS was also engaging with fans with their Pegasus Project, an initiative honoring the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash back in 2018. Merchandise and former Bronco, Kaleb Dahlgren’s Book Crossroads were available, with all proceeds going to STARS.

The next We Care Weekday game will be Dec. 8 when the Pats faceoff against the Medicine Hat Tigers.