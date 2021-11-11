Menu

Canada

Longueuil woman and her twin daughters reported missing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2021 8:32 am
Police are looking for help to located a Longueuil family reported missing. Thursday, November 11, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are asking the public for help in locating a mother and her twin daughters, who have been reported missing from their home in Longueuil on Montreal’s South Shore since last Tuesday.

Claudine Runanika Kajabika, a 48-year-old Congolese woman, and her eight-year-old daughters, Florence and Florentine, are thought to be traveling by public transit somewhere between Quebec and Manitoba.

Read more: A year later, missing Montreal boy’s family prays for his return

Police are asking for help in locating a Longueuil family reported missing. Thursday, November 11, 2021. SPAL

The family has been living in Canada for five years, spending the first two years in Manitoba before moving to Quebec, according to police.

Kajabika is 1.6 metres tall and weighs around 80 kg. The two girls are 1.52 metres tall and weigh 30 kg each.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning their whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

–With files from Global News’ Travis Todd

© 2021 The Canadian Press
