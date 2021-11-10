Warbirds planning flyovers in Guelph, Waterloo Region on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Warbirds are honouring Canada’s veterans and active service members on Remembrance Day in the best way they know how.

Three jets are taking to the skies and flying over cenotaphs and cemeteries around Waterloo Region and Guelph, lifting off at approximately 10:20 a.m. and returning shortly after 11 a.m.

“On Remembrance Day, we honour their memory and service, and also pay tribute to those currently serving Canada at home and abroad,” the group said in a news release.

The three-jet formation includes a CT-133 Silver Star “Mako Shark”, MiG-15 UTI and de Havilland Vampire.

Tomorrow we'll be taking to the skies to honour Canada’s veterans, active service members & their families & friends. Our T-33, MiG-15 & Vampire will fly over cenotaphs & cemeteries around Waterloo Region & Guelph, taking off around 10:20am & returning shortly after 11:00am. pic.twitter.com/HlB2Gjdjh2 — Waterloo Warbirds (@WaterlooWarbird) November 10, 2021

More information about the flight will be shared on the Waterloo Warbird’s social media channels.

