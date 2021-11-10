Menu

Canada

Warbirds planning flyovers in Guelph, Waterloo Region on Remembrance Day

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:17 pm
The Waterloo Warbirds are flying over cenotaphs and cemeteries around the region and Guelph on Remembrance Day to honour Canada's veterans. View image in full screen
The Waterloo Warbirds are flying over cenotaphs and cemeteries around the region and Guelph on Remembrance Day to honour Canada's veterans. Waterloo Warbirds / Twitter

The Waterloo Warbirds are honouring Canada’s veterans and active service members on Remembrance Day in the best way they know how.

Three jets are taking to the skies and flying over cenotaphs and cemeteries around Waterloo Region and Guelph, lifting off at approximately 10:20 a.m. and returning shortly after 11 a.m.

Read more: Scaled-down Remembrance Day returns to Guelph

“On Remembrance Day, we honour their memory and service, and also pay tribute to those currently serving Canada at home and abroad,” the group said in a news release.

The three-jet formation includes a CT-133 Silver Star “Mako Shark”, MiG-15 UTI and de Havilland Vampire.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the flight will be shared on the Waterloo Warbird’s social media channels.

Click to play video: 'Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion' Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion
Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion
