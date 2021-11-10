Menu

Crime

Hamilton police looking to identify man wanted in east end break and enter

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:09 pm
Police say the suspect made off with the merchandise on a bicycle. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect made off with the merchandise on a bicycle. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a break and enter in October.

Police say they were called to a business in the area of Nash Road North and Barton Street East early in the morning on Oct. 16, after it was reported someone had stolen several uniform jackets.

Police are asking the public to report anyone wearing or in possession of these jackets. View image in full screen
Police are asking the public to report anyone wearing or in possession of these jackets.
Hamilton police looking to identify man wanted in east end break and enter - image View image in full screen

Officers say he left with about $6,000 worth of inventory, before fleeing on a bicycle with a large cardboard box perched on the handlebars.

The suspect is being described as:

– Male, white
– Medium build
– Dark hoodie with a white logo on the left side
– Blue jeans
– Black low cut runners with a white sole
– Older bicycle with a rear bike rack

Investigators from the Hamilton police BEAR unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and anyone who may have information to come forward and to report anyone wearing or in possession of these jackets.

If you are able to identify the suspect in this entry, please contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Det. Const. Derek Donn at 905-546-8934 or 905-981-6978.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com

