Canada

Vernon law firm target of graffiti, failed arson attempt

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 2:42 pm
A law firm in Vernon says someone broke a window last week and tried lighting the building on fire in what was a failed arson attempt. View image in full screen
A law firm in Vernon says someone broke a window last week and tried lighting the building on fire in what was a failed arson attempt. Global News

A Vernon law firm was hit by what appears to have been a failed arson attack last week.

A lawyer with DuMouline and Boskovich LLP says that when staff arrived last Friday morning, they found someone had broken a window and thrown a toilet paper roll with accelerant on it into an office.

“It’s disturbing,” Brett Kirkpatrick, associate counsel with the law firm, told Global News. “You don’t know what somebody has been up to.”

Read more: Too early to say if criminality suspected in gymnastics facility fire: Vernon RCMP

The law firm said, fortunately, a lit cord had gone out so the toilet paper didn’t ignite.

Graffiti was also spray-painted on the back of the 28th Street building the same night.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just upsetting that this could happen in our community,” Kirkpatrick said. “There are other fires that have occurred in the last week or so.”

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire' Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire
Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021

The law office says it doesn’t know what might have motivated the attack.

The incident has been reported to police, who say there’s no evidence it was connected to anything else.

On Oct. 31, fire destroyed a building on 31st Street that housed a gymnastics club. This week, police deemed that fire suspicious.

The gymnastics club has launched a fundraiser.

with files from Megan Turcato

