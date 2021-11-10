Vernon law firm target of graffiti, failed arson attempt

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon law firm was hit by what appears to have been a failed arson attack last week.

A lawyer with DuMouline and Boskovich LLP says that when staff arrived last Friday morning, they found someone had broken a window and thrown a toilet paper roll with accelerant on it into an office.

“It’s disturbing,” Brett Kirkpatrick, associate counsel with the law firm, told Global News. “You don’t know what somebody has been up to.”

The law firm said, fortunately, a lit cord had gone out so the toilet paper didn’t ignite.

Graffiti was also spray-painted on the back of the 28th Street building the same night.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just upsetting that this could happen in our community,” Kirkpatrick said. “There are other fires that have occurred in the last week or so.”

2:25 Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021

The law office says it doesn’t know what might have motivated the attack.

The incident has been reported to police, who say there’s no evidence it was connected to anything else.

On Oct. 31, fire destroyed a building on 31st Street that housed a gymnastics club. This week, police deemed that fire suspicious.

The gymnastics club has launched a fundraiser.

— with files from Megan Turcato